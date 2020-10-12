Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.37 Million

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce $21.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.21 million and the lowest is $19.35 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.48 million to $84.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.06 million, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $122.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,883. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

