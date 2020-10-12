Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $3.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.31 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $13.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.78 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $40.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,841. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $168.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

