Brokerages Expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 258,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,517. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 286.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.