Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 254.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 99.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 55,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $616.92 million, a P/E ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

