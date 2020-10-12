Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenable posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Tenable’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $194,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,144,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,688,625 shares of company stock valued at $182,512,177. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,281. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.88.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

