Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target at $67.71

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 14,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,430. The company has a market capitalization of $559.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.44. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 400,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,542 shares of company stock worth $807,321. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.