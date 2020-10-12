Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $242.41

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 4,243.5% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $83,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

