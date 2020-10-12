Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $77.30

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 28,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,328. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $78.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

