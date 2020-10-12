Brokerages Set EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) PT at $64.54

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. 299,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,207. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

