Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $22.67

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,748,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.