Brokerages Set Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $72.25

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research downgraded Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Wabtec stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 46,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,125. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wabtec by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

