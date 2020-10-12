Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $96.75

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 109.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

