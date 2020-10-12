Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of BC opened at $62.87 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after purchasing an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.