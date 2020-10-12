Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,035.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $17,035.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01151919 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 283% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 191% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.