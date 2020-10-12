Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $152.00. The stock traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $110.66, with a volume of 2328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

