Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

