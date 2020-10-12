Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.91

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 7713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 538,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 459,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in Canon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 240,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

