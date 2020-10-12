Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

