Capstone Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,052 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. 3,194,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

