Capstone Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 836,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.