Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 302.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,940,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,451,000 after purchasing an additional 575,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 9,846,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,953,963. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

