Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.46. 1,730,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,996. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $369.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.