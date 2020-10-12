Capstone Financial Group Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.83. 3,237,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

