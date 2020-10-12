Capstone Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,502,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a PE ratio of -201.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

