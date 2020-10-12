Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 11,407,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,608,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.