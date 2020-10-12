CargoX Hits One Day Volume of $868.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $868.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00266347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00097365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.01485198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00157477 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

