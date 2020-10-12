CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 23.7% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.56 million and $760,349.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

