Cheesecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $66,211.00 and $2.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 404,857,402 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

