Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $9.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.65 billion and the lowest is $9.42 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.04 billion to $36.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $37.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $122.17. 6,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

