CIBC Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$40.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total value of C$2,051,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,226,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,713,150.73. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at C$85,853.72. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150 over the last quarter.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

