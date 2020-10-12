Citigroup (C) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:C opened at $44.93 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

