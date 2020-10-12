Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $2,250,983.45.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,884,812.30.

On Monday, September 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60.

On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00.

NET stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 118,591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 592,958 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

