CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,905. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average of $173.00. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

