Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

CGNX stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 477,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 987.7% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 186,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

