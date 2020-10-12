Cognizant Technology Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 14,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,326 call options.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 217,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,628. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

