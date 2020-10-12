CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,760.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,760.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00100072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01479860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157325 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

