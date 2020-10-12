CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $99,313.00 and approximately $900.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001753 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001280 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000403 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

