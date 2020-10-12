Color Platform Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $36,394.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,681.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.02086051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00616101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010807 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000595 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

