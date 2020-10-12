Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.15

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 4139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.