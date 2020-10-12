Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €4.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.92 ($5.79).

CBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €4.70 ($5.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.03. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.