Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CommScope’s sales and adjusted EBITDA are expected to have improved marginally on a sequential basis in the September-ended quarter. The acquisition of ARRIS has enabled it to benefit from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures with a unique set of complementary assets. The company is pursuing strategies to reduce operational costs and optimize its overall cost structure. It has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. However, it is facing challenges due to lower spending from cable operators and wireless carriers, primarily in the Home and Outdoor Wireless segments. CommScope is bearing the brunt of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Venue and Campus segment is also struggling due to a decline in indoor copper and RUCKUS.”

Get Commscope alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COMM. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,045. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.