Comparing eMagin (EMAN) and Its Rivals

eMagin (NYSE: EMAN) is one of 139 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare eMagin to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get eMagin alerts:

This table compares eMagin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.73 million -$4.30 million -13.22 eMagin Competitors $3.23 billion $564.19 million 3.46

eMagin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

eMagin has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eMagin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A eMagin Competitors 2921 9127 15270 935 2.50

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 5.92%. Given eMagin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eMagin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -15.90% -18.45% -10.78% eMagin Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Summary

eMagin peers beat eMagin on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.