Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,443. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

