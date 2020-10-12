ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 7,206,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 221.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 142,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

