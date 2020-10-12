Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Hits $14.73 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $56,228.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.57 or 0.04867290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

