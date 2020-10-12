Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Cream has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a market cap of $32,881.68 and $35.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,493.57 or 1.00008264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00633233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01015797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00105215 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

