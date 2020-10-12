Critical Analysis: CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) versus The Pennant Group (NYSE:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and CRH Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 3.31 $2.55 million $0.52 76.98 CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.37 $3.77 million $0.05 46.20

CRH Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Pennant Group. CRH Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00% CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Pennant Group and CRH Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.81%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than CRH Medical.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats CRH Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

