Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 171,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,765. The firm has a market cap of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.