Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 30,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.45, for a total value of $4,393,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,947,700.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $3,328,500.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $143.57 on Monday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

