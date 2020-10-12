CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Reaches One Day Volume of $332.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $153,909.64 and approximately $332.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 142.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00099580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.01483011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157601 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.